Ontario man carries on with day after winning $1 million in lottery

A skilled trades worker from Newmarket who has been regularly playing the lottery for two decades says winning $1 million felt so surreal he carried on with his day as if nothing had happened.

Richard Browning won the top prize with a $100 Instant Ultimate lottery scratch ticket he purchased at Pik Kwik Convenience on Eagle Street in Newmarket.

"I saw a commercial saying this game has the best odds to win $1 million," the 39-year-old man says. "I was at the store when I checked my ticket and saw 'Big Winner.' It felt surreal."

So surreal that Browning was sure there had to be a mistake.

"I didn't tell anyone because I knew no one would believe me," he says.

Now that his win has registered, he says it feels like freedom.

"I work a very physical job, and now I have the room to focus on the more important things in life, like my family," he notes.

Browning says he plans to pay down his mortgage, get some work done around the house, and spend time with loved ones.

"I will be more present with my family. I look forward to visiting family across the country and being the fun uncle at all my niece's and nephew's birthday parties."

Instant Ultimate offered 40 $1 million top prizes that were drawn on Dec. 31, 2022. The OLG says the odds of winning with Instant Ultimate were one in 3.55.