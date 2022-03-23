Ontario man charged after allegedly crashing into police vehicle, assaulting officer, fleeing scene in N.B.

A 32-year-old Ontario man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly fled police several times, crashed into a cruiser, and stole a vehicle in western New Brunswick last week.

At approximately 5 p.m. on March 16, police say an officer with the RCMP Tactical Traffic Enforcement Unit attempted to pull over a speeding pickup truck on Highway 2, near Saint-André, N.B.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene, approaching speeds of almost 200 km/h. A short distance away, the truck clipped another RCMP vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the highway for an unrelated motor vehicle collision, shearing off the side mirror. No one was injured, according to police.

As other detachments were responding, police received several calls about incidents between Grand Falls, N.B., and Perth-Andover, N.B., involving the same vehicle and driver.

According to police, the incidents involved several other hit-and-run collisions along the highway, two attempted car thefts, and an assault.

Police learned the driver had abandoned the pickup truck and stolen a car from a home. Police allege he attacked the owner before fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The RCMP says police were able to stop the car for a brief moment near Perth Andover, however, the driver allegedly attacked a police officer with mace before fleeing again.

Shortly after, when police again tried to stop the car, the driver collided with a police vehicle – narrowly missing an officer – while fleeing the scene.

Police say the car was finally intercepted and immobilized around 5:45 p.m. on Route 130 in Bairdsville, N.B.

Following a search of the vehicle, police seized drug paraphernalia, and what they believe to be crystal methamphetamine.

Two people and a police officer were taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Ryan Jacob Robert Amaral from Elora, Ont., was also taken to hospital for medical care, before he was taken into custody.

On March 17 and March 21, Amaral appeared in Woodstock provincial court and was charged with:

flight from police officer

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

driving while prohibited

assault with a weapon

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

assault on police officer with a weapon/causing bodily harm

possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000

failure to comply with a release order

three counts of failure to comply with release order conditions

possession of a weapon contrary to an order

damage to property over $5,000

He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing on March 28.

The investigation is ongoing.