Ontario man charged after allegedly using fake COVID-19 document at Pearson Airport

A Whitby, Ont. resident has been charged after allegedly using a fake COVID-19 document after arriving in Toronto from an international flight.

On Tuesday, shortly before 5 p.m., Peel police were called to Toronto Pearson Airport to assist the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) with an incident concerning a fraudulent COVID-19 document.

A CBSA officer was conducting an inspection check of a man’s entry documents, including a COVID-19 document.

It is unknown where the man was travelling.

A Public Health Agency of Canada officer also reviewed the man's document and deemed it to be fake, police said.

It is unknown what information was in the document.

A 57-year-old man from Whitby was subsequently arrested and charged for utter forge document.

His identity has not been released.

The man was eventually returned to the Public Health Agency of Canada for processing.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

Canadian travellers on an international trip must take a COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to their flight home and test negative in order to return to the country.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Airport Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-3311, ext. 3120 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).