Ontario man charged after fight at teen hockey game spills out into parking lot

A 43-year-old Ontario man is facing charges after allegedly getting into an altercation at a teen hockey game.

Durham police said in a news release Friday they received a call about a disturbance at Iroquois Sports Complex in Whitby around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, a fight broke out during the game between two of the players, who are both under 16 years old.

Police said when the two people involved in the fight were exiting the ice surface, a man approached one of the players and “grabbed and shoved” them.

Other people in the area then got involved in the altercation, which spilled into the parking lot, police said.

Kingston man Shawn Melo is now facing two charges, assault and causing a disturbance by fighting.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1832.