iHeartRadio

Ontario man charged after snow blowing dispute between 2 neighbours


Using a snow blower Mel Fuglsang clears snow from the driveway of his rural home near Welton, Iowa on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015. (The Quad City Times, Kevin E. Schmidt / AP Photo)

An Ontario man has been charged in relation to vehicular damage caused by snow blower debris.

The East Algoma Ontario Police laid charges on April 4 following a complaint for an ongoing dispute between two neighbours.

The suspect was allegedly blowing snow from his driveway onto the complainant’s driveway, covering the complainant’s cars and causing damage to them.

A 36-year-old man from Elliot Lake has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Elliot Lake early next month.

12