Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 38-year-old man after a small child became dangerously ill from eating cannabis edibles.

Officers were called to a home in Quinte West, northwest of Belleville, at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on reports a three-year-old had eaten "a high quantity of cannabis edibles," police said in a news release.

The child was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening but stable condition.

The accused is facing a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. Police did not name him. He's due in a Belleville court in March.

Police warn that edibles can look like candy and should be kept safely out of reach of children.