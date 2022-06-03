Ontario man concerned his twice-rescheduled concert tickets are lost in cyberspace

An Ontario man with two tickets to a 2020 concert, rescheduled twice and now taking place this month, says he no longer has access to the tickets.

The last two years have seen many concerts and events cancelled or postponed several times, leading to frustration and confusion for ticket holders.

“There should be some way to track my tickets. They are nowhere to be found," Russell Ferrier of Mississauga told CTV News Toronto. Ferrier bought tickets to the Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour.

The two tickets cost him $600 and he used them to surprise his wife for her birthday in December of 2019. The concert was to take place in summer of 2020.

"They are excellent seats. I was excited to have them up front because when you get a little older you want to hear it,"he said..

But COVID-19 saw the concert rescheduled from July 2020 to Aug 2021, and now, to June 29, 2022.

Ferrier has a receipt and confirmation number to prove that he bought his tickets, but he doesn’t have the tickets either in paper form or as mobile tickets on his smartphone and he says no one seems to be able to help him get them.

"They said you've got to wait until the concert is closer and we will send you the tickets. Well it's a month out now, isn’t that close enough? I still don't have my tickets," he said.

Ferrier purchased the tickets from the website Vivid Seats and CTV News reached out to the website on his behalf.

A spokesperson for Vivid Seats told CTV News in a statement, “unfortunately, in this instance the customer had technical difficulties accessing their online tickets for an event that had been rescheduled by the venue. The delivery method that was provided by the primary market for this event required the customer to create a login on its website.”

“To be of assistance with locating, accepting, and accessing the tickets, a step-by-step guide was included in the initial email confirmation when the tickets were originally ordered,” the statement said.

“We can confirm there were then four subsequent conversations with our customer service team to further assist the customer, who was ultimately directed to Ticketmaster to reset their password. We were able to resolve this issue in advance of the June 29th event date after the customer was recently able to provide the additional necessary information to our team.”

Ferrier said the tickets have now been delivered to his smartphone as mobile tickets – a relief with the concert about three weeks away.

“This is great news. I’ve got my tickets and now my wife and I can go and enjoy the concert without any stress,” he said.

If you bought tickets for a concert or an event and can’t find them, start with fan support on the website where you purchased them. You can also try the box office where the concert is taking place and if you have proof of purchase and photo identification, you should be able to get in.