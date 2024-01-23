Ontario man 'couldn't believe' he scored a big lotto win
An Ontario man thought he had only won $1,000 off his recent lottery win but was in disbelief when he realized there were a few more zeroes at the end.
Robert Tanner, a retired IT worker living in Pickering, Ont., scanned his Instant Ultimate ticket on the OLG app but did a double-take when his win went through.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“I took a second look and realized it was $1 million. I still couldn’t believe it – I had a shower and went back to it again,” Tanner said.
While he was initially in disbelief, he said the more he talks about it, the more excited he gets.
“My kids have been a very grounding force for me – they’ve kept my smiling and my head in an appropriate amount of clouds,” Tanner said.
With his winnings, Tanner said he plans to share with his kids and treat his grandchildren to something fun.
“I also plan on treating myself to a sunny and warm vacation on the beach,” Tanner said.
The winning ticket for the Jan. 4 draw was bought from The Daily Planet Bookstore on Dundas Street in Whitby, Ont.
-
'You wouldn’t find a single Londoner that feels safer': London police make case for record budget increaseIt was billed a technical briefing for the media, but it’s a message clearly intended for the 15 people who will be voting on the request for record police budget increase: London city council members.
-
Man charged with willful promotion of hatred after allegedly distributing antisemitic flyers in PeterboroughFor the first time in its 154-year history, the Peterborough Police Service (PPS) has laid a charge of willful promotion of hatred.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers set to have new stadium name for 2024 seasonThe home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have a new name.
-
Volunteers create skating rinks and trails at south end of Pigeon LakeA group of local volunteers have ploughed snow off Pigeon Lake to make skating rinks and trails.
-
Hundreds of students without safe drinking water at Carleton UniversityFor several days, students living at a Carleton University residence have been without safe drinking water after a water main break across the street.
-
Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changedCoonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
-
'Culture of fear' and 'ongoing sexual harassment' prompt changes at UBC ophthalmology programA section of the University of British Columbia’s school of medicine has made sweeping changes following a damning report outlining bullying and sexual harassment of student eye doctors, CTV News has learned.
-
N.W.T. hospital readies mass casualty protocol after plane crashThe Fort Smith Health Centre in the Northwest Territories has activated its mass casualty protocol.
-
New development for Exchange District now officially under constructionA development in the heart of Winnipeg’s Exchange District has broken ground.