Ontario man dies after vehicle leaves the road, hits a culvert: P.E.I. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A 28-year-man from Wasaga Beach, Ont., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Springvale, P.E.I.
Queens District RCMP, along with members of the North River Fire Department and Prince Edward Island EMS, responded to the crash on Route 2 at approximately 9 p.m. Friday.
Police believe the crash happened when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a culvert.
The driver was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was the only person inside the vehicle.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
