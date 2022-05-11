Ontario man dies after vehicle leaves the road, hits a culvert: P.E.I. RCMP

A 28-year-man from Wasaga Beach, Ont., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Springvale, P.E.I.

Queens District RCMP, along with members of the North River Fire Department and Prince Edward Island EMS, responded to the crash on Route 2 at approximately 9 p.m. Friday.

Police believe the crash happened when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a culvert.

The driver was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.