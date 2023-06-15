Ontario man dies in Truro industrial incident

An Ontario man has died in an industrial incident at Northeast Nutrition in Truro, N.S.

Truro’s chief administrative officer said in a statement Wednesday that a 55-year-old man suffered fatal injuries when a load of material shifted and trapped him while at the fish-feed mill.

Truro Police Service, Truro Fire Service and EHS responded to the incident Tuesday evening and police are assisting Nova Scotia Department of Labour in its investigation.

The deceased’s family in Ontario has been notified, and his name is being withheld at this time.

“Our deepest condolences to family, friends, and all the staff at Northeast Nutrition during this difficult time,” said the statement.