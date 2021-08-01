Ontario man drowns during Ironman race in Rocky View County, Alta.

Alberta RCMP say a man, who was participating in an Ironman race, has drowned during the competition.

Officials were called to Harmony Lake in Rocky View County, Alta., Sunday morning for reports of a drowning.

"The Ironman competition was operating today in the Rocky View County area," said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff of the Cochrane RCMP. "The actual swimming part of the race was at the new Harmony Lake community just outside of Calgary. At 7:55, our detachment received a complaint that one of the volunteers had located somebody in the water."

When emergency crews arrived, they discovered volunteers had already helped the victim, a 47-year-old Ontario man, from the water.

Despite the life-saving efforts of volunteers and EMS, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified, but RCMP say next of kin has been notified.

The medical examiner has been contacted to confirm the man's cause of death.

Meanwhile officials with the Ironman 70.3 Calgary race said they are "incredibly saddened" to hear of the death of the race participant.

"During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, swim safety personnel recognized the athlete in distress requiring immediate medical attention," the organization wrote in an emailed statement.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."

It added, out of respect for the victim's family, no other information will be released.

Harmony Lake is located approximately a half hour west of Calgary.

Savinkoff said the Ironman race is believed to be continuing despite the incident.