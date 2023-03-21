Ontario man fails driving test, almost hits 4 people with vehicle before doing burnouts in parking lot: police

Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a man who they say failed a driving test before driving off and nearly hitting four people with his vehicle and then deciding to do burnouts in a parking lot.

According to a news release, officers were called to a Woodlawn Road West plaza around 4 p.m. Monday after a man got angry after he failed his driving test.

The driver allegedly yelled at drive test staff, got into his vehicle, sped through the parking lot, drove through a walkway nearly hitting four people, and then did a number of burnouts in the plaza parking lot.

Police say they found him sitting in the driver's seat of the parked vehicle.

A 36-year-old Brampton, Ont. man has been charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving. He was banned from driving for a month and his vehicle was impounded for two weeks.