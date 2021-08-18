Ontario man forced to pay $18,000 in rental fees after being caught stunt driving in Lamborghini

An Ontario man will be forced to pay $18,000 in rental fees because the Lamborghini he rented was impounded by police after he was allegedly caught stunt driving.

According to Peel Regional Police, the rented Lamborghini was being “tested out” by the driver, who was caught going 122 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Brampton.

Drivers in Ontario caught stunt driving are subject to a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Since the vehicle will be impounded and unable to be returned to the rental car company, police say the 28-year-old driver from London, Ont. will be on the hook for $18,000 in fees.

Stunt driving laws in Ontario became tougher on July 1, upping the vehicle impoundment period from seven days to 14 days.

Cst. Crouse observed this rented Lamborghini being tested out in a Brampton 60km/h zone. Due to the 14 day impoundment fee this rental will now cost this 28 yr/old London Resident $18,000 once it is returned to the rental company.

In addition, anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the maximum is less than 80 km/h will now face stunt driving charges.

Before July 1, drivers would have to be busted going more than 50 km/h for it to be considered stunt driving on those roads.

The rules for roads or highways where the speed limit is 80 km/h or higher remains the same.

Motorists also face a 30-day roadside driver's licence suspension.