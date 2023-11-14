Ontario man killed in Winnipeg shooting; teenager arrested
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a teenage male after an Ontario man was killed during a shooting in the city on Sunday.
Police began to investigate on Sunday night when they were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Bannatyne Avenue.
When officers got to the scene, they found an injured male youth, as well as a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Homicide Unit continued to investigate and have identified the victim as Pharrell Asare, a 20-year-old man from Brampton, Ont.
Police have charged a 15-year-old male with manslaughter; causing death by criminal negligence; discharging a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm with intent; and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.
Officers ask anyone with information or video footage that can help investigators to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
