Ontario man killed three family members after breakup, Crown says in closing
The prosecution at a triple murder trial in Ontario says a 33-year-old man killed a woman and her two children in a rage after a breakup.
Crown attorney Mike Newell says in closing submissions that Cory Fenn knew exactly what he was doing when he killed all three on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont.
Fenn has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.
The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death while the boy was strangled.
Court heard that Fenn and Krassimira Pejcinovski had broken up hours earlier.
Fenn told a detective after the deaths that he was in a state of cocaine psychosis and would never have hurt Pejcinovski otherwise.
Fenn, who is representing himself, has not called a defence and repeatedly told court he was a "sovereign king."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2021.
-
Experts caution numbers of fully-vaccinated in hospital present 'skewed' version of realityExperts say to understand what the numbers actually mean about your risk of a breakthrough case that lands you in hospital, you have to look at rates within the population, rather than the raw data.
-
Seven-year-old child dies after being trapped under large log near Southampton, N.S.A seven-year-old child has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
-
Election 2021: Calgary city council results by wardMonday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor). Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:
-
Advocates call for regulations to end food waste in CanadaAs national waste reduction week kicks off, Second Harvest is calling for a bigger commitment to help end food waste.
-
Alberta's Tanner 'The Bulldozer' Boser to fight on December UFC cardAlberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser will face Russian Sergei Pavlovich on a televised UFC Fight card on Dec. 4.
-
Convicted sex offender considered high risk to reoffend to live in Winnipeg: PoliceWinnipeg police say a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to re-offend against women and girls is being released and is expected to live in Winnipeg.
-
Nearly 50 schools on outbreak status in AlbertaDozens of schools are reporting COVID outbreaks in Alberta while nearly 700 provincial schools are on a COVID-19 alert.
-
Drone program for delivering medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation takes flightA new drone delivery project is officially underway in a remote Northern B.C. First Nation.
-
Dexter says loan to Halifax Shipyard was ‘most lucrative investment’ N.S. has ever madeIn an interview with CTV Atlantic on Monday evening, Dexter says $260-million forgivable loan made to the Irving-owned Halifax Shipyard was a good investment.