Ontario man lied about B.C. residence to obtain fishing licence, conservation officers say

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says an Ontario man has been fined $1,000 for making a false statement to obtain a fishing licence.

Officers stopped the man during angling patrols along the Bulkley River last fall, but he pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined last week, according to a post on the service's Facebook page.

The service said the man had "no valid licence or the associated required surcharges" when officers spoke with him in Smithers, B.C.

"A subsequent check of his angling licence history showed he had been purchasing B.C. resident angling licences for years despite not being a B.C. resident," the BCCOS said.

A basic annual freshwater fishing licence in B.C. costs $36 for residents of the province and $55 for non-residents.

Licences are valid for a full year from April 1 to March 31 and allow the bearer to fish for most species in most bodies of water in the province. Additional surcharges apply for those looking to fish in certain restricted areas and for specific species such as salmon and sturgeon.