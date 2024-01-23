Ontario man 'couldn't believe' he scored a big lotto win
An Ontario man thought he had only won $1,000 off his recent lottery win but was in disbelief when he realized there were a few more zeroes at the end.
Robert Tanner, a retired IT worker living in Pickering, Ont., scanned his Instant Ultimate ticket on the OLG app but did a double-take when his win went through.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“I took a second look and realized it was $1 million. I still couldn’t believe it – I had a shower and went back to it again,” Tanner said.
While he was initially in disbelief, he said the more he talks about it, the more excited he gets.
“My kids have been a very grounding force for me – they’ve kept my smiling and my head in an appropriate amount of clouds,” Tanner said.
With his winnings, Tanner said he plans to share with his kids and treat his grandchildren to something fun.
“I also plan on treating myself to a sunny and warm vacation on the beach,” Tanner said.
The winning ticket for the Jan. 4 draw was bought from The Daily Planet Bookstore on Dundas Street in Whitby, Ont.
-
One injured in armed robbery at Cambridge pharmacy: PolicePolice are looking for “several male suspects” who reportedly fled the area in an unspecified vehicle.
-
Months after request, Nova Scotia silent on possible buyout of flooded Halifax homesFrustration is building with a lack of a commitment from the Nova Scotia government to buy and demolish some of the Halifax area homes ravaged by massive flooding last July.
-
New art exhibit celebrates Remai Modern’s collection growthA new exhibit at the Remai Modern is celebrating the art gallery’s growth.
-
Internationally recognized choreographer joins Alberta Ballet as new artistic directorHis work has graced the stages of his native Italy and Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre. Now, Francesco Ventriglia's work will play out on the stage of the Jubilee Auditorium.
-
City planning to convert S.E. LRT station parking lot into affordable housingThe City of Calgary is drafting up preliminary plans to convert the Franklin LRT station south parking lot into hundreds of affordable housing units, but some community members are expressing concerns over losing the busy space.
-
Man pleads guilty to harassment after selfie at dying Windsor man’s bedsideA London, Ont., man has plead guilty to harassment after taking a selfie at a dying man’s bedside in Windsor.
-
Man charged after one person bear-sprayed during fight at Union StationA 29-year-old man has been charged for allegedly using a bear spray during an altercation at Union Station, resulting in the evacuation of a portion of the downtown transit hub Monday night.
-
Two Toronto-area school boards reschedule upcoming PA days due to solar eclipse risksThe 2024 total solar eclipse and its potential risks have forced two school boards west of Toronto to reschedule their professional activity days in April, according to officials.
-
B.C. woman admitted to killing and dismembering boyfriend, her former boss tells courtThe former boss of a Nanaimo, B.C., woman accused of killing her boyfriend and dismembering his body says the employee admitted to the crime over a phone call.