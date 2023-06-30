Ontario man's trip to B.C. extra sweet after winning $1-million lottery at YVR
An Ontario man's trip to B.C. ended in a big payout after a spur-of-the-moment decision to purchase a lottery ticket at Vancouver International Airport.
Jianping Fu, of Vaughan, Ont., decided to pick up a Lotto 6/49 ticket at a kiosk at YVR — a decision that quickly paid off.
“I was trying to clear out my wallet (when I got home) and took out the lottery tickets from my trip,” Fu told the B.C. Lottery Corporation. “I searched the winning numbers online and noticed I had matched the Gold Ball numbers.”
Fu downloaded the BCLC app to confirm he had scored the $1-million prize from the June 7 draw.
“She didn’t believe it,” Fu said of his wife’s reaction to the happy news.
Fu is taking some time to decide how to spend his winnings, but said he is now able to pay off his mortgage and travel more.
“It’s a big relief financially. I never thought I could win this big and I’m very excited,” Fu said.
The BCLC said lottery players in B.C. have redeemed more than $59 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 in 2023 so far.
The odds of winning a guaranteed $1-million prize depend on how many Lotto 6/49 tickets are sold across the country for a particular draw.
-
Saskatoon has a museum devoted to the city's skateboarding historyA former pro skateboarder has opened a museum in Saskatoon to share his love of skating history.
-
A muggy, sticky, smoky, maybe stormy Canada Day in OttawaLocal residents and tourists alike will be hot, sticky, and sweaty while celebrating Canada's birthday in the nation's capital.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black binThe city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
-
Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in OttawaA sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Canadian Blood Services kicks of summer-long campaign with help of Barrie first respondersBarrie's emergency service personnel are in a summer-long battle to see who can encourage the most new blood donors.
-
Man charged with indignity to body after Toronto filmmaker found deadA man has been charged with indignity to body after a Toronto filmmaker was found dead in a compactor earlier this month.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surgeBritish Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
Strawberry season struggles across the MaritimesExperts in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say this years berry season has brought barriers, but they’re still managing to pick a delicious crop.
-
Popular concert series returns to Sydney’s waterfrontRock The Dock in Sydney, N.S., was a hit back in the day and attracted thousands to the waterfront, and is making it's big return.