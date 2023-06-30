Ontario man's trip to B.C. extra sweet after winning $1-million lottery at YVR

An Ontario man's trip to B.C. ended in a big payout after a spur-of-the-moment decision to purchase a lottery ticket at Vancouver International Airport.

Jianping Fu, of Vaughan, Ont., decided to pick up a Lotto 6/49 ticket at a kiosk at YVR — a decision that quickly paid off.

“I was trying to clear out my wallet (when I got home) and took out the lottery tickets from my trip,” Fu told the B.C. Lottery Corporation. “I searched the winning numbers online and noticed I had matched the Gold Ball numbers.”

Fu downloaded the BCLC app to confirm he had scored the $1-million prize from the June 7 draw.

“She didn’t believe it,” Fu said of his wife’s reaction to the happy news.

Fu is taking some time to decide how to spend his winnings, but said he is now able to pay off his mortgage and travel more.

“It’s a big relief financially. I never thought I could win this big and I’m very excited,” Fu said.

The BCLC said lottery players in B.C. have redeemed more than $59 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49 in 2023 so far.

The odds of winning a guaranteed $1-million prize depend on how many Lotto 6/49 tickets are sold across the country for a particular draw.