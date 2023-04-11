Ontario man scores big lottery win playing with numbers he got in a dream

Two Ontario residents are looking forward to contributing to their retirement after winning big in the lottery.

Michael Taylor, a 50-year-old truck driver from Burlington, Ont., has played the lottery for 30 years using numbers that came to him in a dream.

“My dad passed away, and in a dream, he gave me lottery numbers. I’ve been playing them ever since,” he told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG).

“It was all kind of a blur. When I saw $100,000 on the screen, my hands were shaking. I was so excited and happy of course.”

Taylor said his wife didn’t initially believe him when he told her they had won. The couple hopes to use the money to pay his mortgage and potentially retire early.

“It’s definitely a positive experience – it was so fun.”

Oshawa resident Stephen Fulton is also a regular lottery player and has a subscription for LOTTO Max and LOTTO 6/49.

“I woke up early one morning and rolled over to open my laptop and check my email. I saw an email from OLG that said Big Winner – and that’s how I found out I won $100,000. It was a great way to wake up in the morning,” he told OLG.

The 50-year-old said his wife was equally as surprised and started jumping up and down on the bed when she heard the news.

The couple will use their winnings to travel somewhere warm and help some of his family.

“I will also put some towards retirement and my mortgage,” he said. “This feels like a wonderful privilege.”

Fulton purchased his ticket on OLG.ca while Taylor got his at a Fortinos on Appleby Line.