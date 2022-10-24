Ontario man shocked after winning major Lotto Max prize for second time
An Ontario man is yet again $1 million richer after winning a recent Lotto Max draw.
Milton resident Antoine Beaini scored a $1 million Maxmillions prize in the Sept. 23 draw, which marked the second time in his life to win the lottery.
“I was also at the prize centre in August 2021 to pick up a $1 million prize!” Beaini said.
The millionaire says he was at home when he checked his ticket, and he couldn’t believe he won.
“I thought ‘Again?’” he said. “It was more shocking than the first win. I told my wife, and she was very happy!”
With his earnings, Beaini says he's going to pay it forward to his family so the next generation is set up comfortably.
“This is incredible,” he said. “I feel awesome!”
The winning ticket was purchased at a Milton Convenience Store on Main Street.
In Ontario, Lotto Max players have scored over $7.3 billion since 2009, including 839 Maxmillions prizes and 93 jackpot wins.
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arenaPremier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
'One tough hockey player': McDavid OK after scary crash into the goalpostA quiet fell over the crowd at Rogers Place Monday. The Edmonton Oilers captain was down on the ice, his face buried in his gloved hands.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.