Ontario man 'speechless' after two big lotto wins roughly three weeks apart

An Ontario man says he feels he’s “on top of the world” after scoring two huge lottery wins, about three weeks apart.

Brampton-resident, Ryaan Othman, matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order for the Jan. 17 Lotto Max draw to win $1 million, and an additional $7 for his other selections.

“Lotto Max is my favourite game. I don’t always add Encore, but I changed my mind and added it to my ticket last minute,” Othman said as he picked up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

But, this is just the most recent lottery win for Othman.

About three weeks earlier, on Dec. 28, 2022, Othman won $180,000 playing Lotto Max. In total, Othman has earned $1,180,007 from his lottery winnings, which he scored in under a month.

“I checked my ticket on the OLG App and my jaw dropped,” he said. “I was speechless for at least three minutes. I knew the odds of this happening were slim, but for it to happen twice is out of this world!”

Othman said he called his girlfriend to share the news of his win, and she started crying.

“She is so happy for me,” he said.

With his earnings, Othman says he plans to invest and travel.

“I feel like I am on top of the world,” he added.

The winning ticket was bought at a Petro Canada station on Main Street in Brampton.