Ontario man wanted on sex assault, bestiality charges arrested in New Brunswick

An Ontario man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for over a year has been arrested in New Brunswick.

George Hennick, 32, was wanted on charges of sexual assault, compelling the commission of bestiality and failure to comply with his release orders.

The Ontario Provincial Police issued a nationwide warrant for Hennick’s arrest in August 2021.

The RCMP in New Brunswick received information on Jan. 24 that Hennick was possibly living in the province and launched an investigation.

Police say they arrested Hennick in Boundary Creek, N.B., on Wednesday.

He remains in custody and will be transferred back to Ontario to appear in court.