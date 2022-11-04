Ontario man who killed mom, 2 kids in high-speed crash sentenced to 6 years jail

An Ontario man convicted of killing a mother and two children in a 2018 high-speed crash has been sentenced to six years in jail.

The crash took place on Aug. 4 at around 9 p.m. on Highway 50 near Countryside Drive in Brampton, Ont.

At the time, police said a sports car and a SUV collided had collided, leaving a 47-year-old Allison Jones, a 12-year-old Julia Riccobene and a seven-year-old Miles Jones dead.

"Is six years enough? No it's not," said Mary Riccobene, Julia's mom. "He'll still have a life, but our sentence is life."

The family worries it sends the wrong message, that six years behind bars and a seven year driving ban don't send the right message.

"The deterrence and the penalties need to be a lot more strict," said Riccobene.

During the trial, the court heard that the driver of the sports car—identified as Paul Manzon-- was travelling two times above the speed limit when he drove through the intersection.

"The hole in our heart, its still there," said Salvina Grecco, Julia's aunt. "The pain continues."

In her reasons, Justice Nancy Dennison said, "the lives that were lost are worth so much more than any criminal sentence can account for."

There were 85 witness impact statements that lead to the sentencing decision. She also took into consideration Manzon's background and circumstances, and said she came to a decision that "a lengthy penitentiary sentence is warranted."

"The relief is only there in the sense that the legal part is over," said Riccobene. "I'm tired. It's been four and a half years.

Dennison explained Manzon has shown remorse and that he is the caregiver for his dad. The Superior Court Justice said Manzon had a criminal record of possession of narcotics from 1991 and two impaired driving convictions for which he received fines but there were no convictions for any Highway Traffic Act offenses.

The crown had asked for 10 to 12 years in prison with a five year driving prohibition to be served after, and the defence wanted a five-year term with a 10-year driving prohibition.

"I hope (the family) can understand why I imposed the sentence that I did," said Dennison. "The sentence is not meant to crush Mr. Manzon."

But criminal defence lawyer, Ari Goldkind called the sentencing a surprise.

"The judge gave just about what the defence had asked for," he said.

"If I were the crown attorney's office in Peel I would be appealing this up to a higher court and suggesting this kind of a sentence post Marco Muzzo, post Brady Robertson, post everything we know is what's called manifestly unfit."

Muzzo was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years behind bars after driving under the influence and killing three children and their grandfather.

"Prior to Marco Muzzo, sentences were quite low," said Goldkind. "The idea of Mr. Muzzo's sentence was to shine a light, to send a message to the Canadian public that the criminal justice system will respond to this kind of drunk driving."

Last spring, Robertson was sentenced 17 years behind bars for a crash in 2020 when he struck and killed a woman and her two young daughters after consuming cannabis.

Manzon had no alcohol or drugs in his system, but he did have two previous DUIs.

"These two families should be intact but for the choices and the decision making of Mr. Manzon," said Goldkind. "The criminal justice system would say 'look, he wasn't drunk like Mr. Muzzo.' How is that in any way a better argument?"

Dennison described the consequences of his actions as "catastrophic," adding that we will never know what the two children killed in the crash would have done with their lives.

That's the pain the families have to live with every day.

Riccobene describes her daughter as an unexpected gift in their family. The beloeved baby who put a smile on everyone's face.

"Such a beautiful little life that had so many goals and dreams of her own," she told CTV News. "Even at a young age she did, and they're all taken away be someone's carelessness."

The family wants people to think twice before speeding, saying there's someone's family member on the road too.

"Speeding kills, and killed me beautiful, beautiful little girl," said Riccobene. "I miss her, a lot."