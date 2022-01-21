Ontario man who thought he won $1,458 on sports bet shocked by reason he won't get the prize

An Ontario man who recently bet $2 on a long shot and thought he won $1,458 by predicting the outcome of three hockey games was shocked when he was told he didn't actually win.

"I felt great, I was excited," Burlington man Marc Nadal told CTV News Toronto.

Sports betting is a billion dollar business and recently the rules were changed to allow single-game sports betting in Canada, but in Ontario that is only online and in store you still have to correctly pick three correct outcomes to win.

Nadal, who said he considers himself a causal better, likes to wager small amounts on long shots. On Jan. 8, he bet on three NHL games and predicted all three would end in a tie.

At the end of regulation time, the San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers were tied, as were the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, and the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild.

Nadal thought he was a winner.

"I guess everyone is looking for the elusive three game tie, which is statistically pretty hard to get," he said. "I hit that and I was obviously pretty excited."

However, when Nadal went to collect his money, he was told he was not a winner.

The Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild game went to a shootout, but the other two games ended when goals were scored during the overtime period.

Nadal said he was shocked when the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) told him a tie is not a tie until the five minute overtime period is over and the shootout begins.

"That's not really consistent to what a tie is in the rest of the world," said Nadal, adding the NHL considers a game a tie after regulation time and OLG should too.

"In the NHL, each participating team is awarded a point at the end of regulation time (because it’s a tie) and the additional five minutes is the tie breaker," said Nadal.

But the OLG confirmed to CTV News Toronto that with PROLINE Hockey, a tie result includes the overtime period.

"It is based on regulation play plus the five-minute overtime period," a spokesperson told CTV News Toronto. "This means that a hockey game will result in both a tie (based on regulation play plus overtime, but not including a shootout) and a win (based on regulation play plus overtime plus shootout) only if the game goes to a shootout. If a game is settled prior to the shootout (including regulation time and the 5-minute overtime), no Tie result is recorded."

Nadal feels that is unfair and says OLG should treat tie games the same way the NHL does.

"To be honest I don't think I would be picking ties if I would have originally known this," said Nadal.

The rules for ties are also different for sports such as football and soccer. OLG said sports betting is extremely popular but added the rules can be complex and advises customers to do their homework before placing a bet.