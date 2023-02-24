Ontario man wins big lottery prize for the 3rd time in 5 years

An Ontario man has won a major lottery prize for the third time in five years.

Oshawa resident Steven Antal has been playing the lottery regularly for the last 20 years, and his most recent win with The Bigger Spin Instant Game is not only his latest win, but also his biggest.

“This is my third big win. I won $250,000 in 2018 and $100,000 in 2018,” Antal said while he spun the wheel at a recent Toronto Raptors game in the Scotiabank Arena.

Antal got to spin The Bigger Spin Wheel when the Raptors took on the Orlando Magic on Feb. 14, their last game before the NBA All-Star Break.

“I need everyone to cheer for a million, but I’m good with anything,” Antal said in a video, right before he spun the wheel. The crowd cheered and applauded as the wheel spun, nearly stopping on $900,000 before landing on $550,000.

“I’m good with that,” Antal said.

With his most recent earnings, Antal plans to not only share it with his two children and granddaughter but also to travel to the west coast.

“I’m also planning a trip to British Columbia to visit family. I’m so happy,” he smiled.

“The best part about this experience is that I won, the Raptors won, and I got to have this incredible experience with my family,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was bought from Taunton Convenience on Taunton Road in Oshawa.