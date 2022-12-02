Ontario man wins big with lottery ticket

An Aurora resident hit big after he matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the Oct. 14 Lotto Max draw.

Adam Stesco, 37, won $100,000 after years of playing regularly.

"When I checked my ticket on the OLG App, I saw 'Congratulations – Big Winner,'" he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"I never saw that before, so I restarted my phone to check again. After the fourth or fifth time scanning it, I realized I actually did win $100,000."

He said the first thing he did was call his family.

"Everyone was so shocked and happy for me," he said. "It almost feels like I am floating on air. It's a rush – this whole experience is very special. It's hard to explain."

Stesco said he plans on paying off bills, setting up investments and taking a trip to Europe.

He bought his ticket at Wellington Mini Mart in Aurora.