Ontario man without smartphone has no way to download tickets

After two years of the pandemic, many people are anxious to see concerts and sporting events. But when you buy a ticket, it’s often sent right to your smartphone.

However, according to Statistics Canada, about 10 per cent of Canadians don't have a smartphone, which can cause problems if you’re trying to purchase tickets.

“That’s my technology right there. An old flip phone,” said Bob Cocroft of St. Catharines, Ont.

Cocroft bought five tickets for $684 for Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal performance which is happening in St. Catharines on June 30.

Cocroft said after he bought the tickets he was shocked when there wasn’t a paper ticket or print ticket option.

He was told to download the tickets to his smartphone, but he doesn't have one and now he's not sure how his family can get into the show.

“We just can’t justify the expense of a smartphone, and had they said it was smartphone only, we may have hesitated on spending $700 dollars on five tickets. I don't know what we are going to do at this point," said Cocroft.

When Cocroft was trying to get answers as to how he can attend the event, Ticketmaster Fan Support told him, “I’m sorry you cannot access the tickets since you don't have a smartphone. The available delivery method of the tickets is mobile entry only.”

"Ticketmaster sent me to Cirque du Soleil and then Cirque Du Soleil sent me back to Ticketmaster. Without a smartphone I’ve lost the ability to get these tickets," Cocroft said.

After CTV News Toronto got in touch with Ticketmaster they contacted Cocroft and provided him with instructions on how he could get paper tickets.

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster said, “We have worked with our Fan Support team, who has coordinated directly with Mr. Cocroft and Cirque du Soleil. He will be able to provide his picture ID and card used for purchase to pick up their tickets. Mr. Cocroft has been advised and is pleased with the resolution.”

Cocroft was able to go to the venue and get paper tickets and he and his wife Darleigh felt much better to have the tickets in hand and said they will be more careful buying tickets in the future.

“Why can't it always be like this?” said Cocroft.