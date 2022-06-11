Ontario mask mandates for public transit, health-care settings expire today
Provincial mask mandates for public transit and health-care settings in Ontario expire today.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says with virus indicators heading in the right direction and high vaccination rates, it's time to replace mandates with guidance.
He says it's still recommended that masks be worn in those settings, but that will no longer be the subject of an emergency order that came with the threat of fines and jail time.
The scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table and the Ontario Hospital Association say they would have liked the provincial orders to remain in place for longer.
Many Ontario hospitals across the province have said they will be keeping mask rules in place for visitors and staff, pointing to risk factors among their patients.
Provincial mask mandates will remain in long-term care and retirement homes, where Moore says they should stay in place until at least the summer of 2023.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2022.
-
'I feel so honoured just to be a part of this': Indigenous exhibition at Alberta Aviation MuseumAn art exhibition showcasing Indigenous moon cycles is on display at the Alberta Aviation Museum.
-
Adoption event at Calgary mall marks National Pet Appreciation WeekCalgarians who already own pets and those who are looking for a new furry friend will be able to participate in a number of events for National Pet Appreciation Week.
-
19-year-old Burnaby shooting victim not co-operating with investigators, RCMP sayMounties in Burnaby are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man in the city Friday night.
-
Pain at the gynecologist's office doesn't have to be routine. Why experts say that mattersWhile some discomfort is expected when visiting the gynecologist, experts say more education is needed for doctors and patients to better understand physical exams should not cause severe pelvic pain that can traumatize women and alienate them from care.
-
-
Children’s Water Festival on this SaturdayA fun day was had celebrating water in the community at the Oxford Children’s Water Festival Saturday.
-
Emergency room in town of St. Marys once again temporarily closingA small hospital in Perth County will once again be temporarily closing its emergency department during the evening and overnight hours.
-
Four people charged in break and enter incidentOne adult and three youth have been charged in relation to a break and enter incident in Regina on Thursday morning.
-
Regional police looking for suspect after woman reported being followedWaterloo regional police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a criminal harassment investigation.