Ontario midwives greet funding deal, but say there's still a long way to go

Midwives across Ontario have ratified a one-year funding agreement with the province.

The deal provides $16 million to increase compensation and expand access to midwifery services. The province said it will also mean more choice in patient-centred midwifery care, especially closer to home.

It also said the agreement and new funding will ensure “culturally safe care” for Indigenous families without having to travel long distances.

However, Jasmin Tecson, president of the Association of Ontario Midwives, said the deal only scratches the surface of the needs of midwives. While it’s a step forward, she said there’s still a long way to go.

“Funding for this year will only result in two or three additional sites so that’s what I mean about this being still a very long way to go,” Tecson said.

“The fact that there are still evacuations for birth, where Indigenous members are pulled from their northern communities to birth in the south, that’s not even being addressed in this particular contract.”

The new deal includes a one per cent compensation increase for all midwives in Ontario. There is also more money to offset the rising costs of rent, overhead and supplies and funding for travel costs.

Calls to the Ministry of Health for comment went unanswered.