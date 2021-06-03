Ontario might move into Step 1 'several days earlier' than expected, health minister says

Ontario might enter Step 1 of reopening "several days earlier" than expected, the province's health minister says.

Christine Elliott told reporters at Queen’s Park Thursday that Ontario is "doing very well" in slowing the spread of COVID-19, which could allow the province to move up the reopening date to earlier than June 14.

Elliott said while she doesn’t think Ontario will be able to enter Step 1 a full week earlier, it could be sped up by a few days.

"People are anxious to move into Step 1, but we can only do that when it's safe for everyone’s health for that to happen," Elliott said.

Elliott did not say when the final decision would be made.

Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday, while announcing schools will not reopen this academic year, that he's waiting for advice from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams about whether the province can push forward the Step 1 date.

Step 1 would allow for Ontario to relax restrictions mainly involving outdoor activities.

Outdoor gathering limits will increase to 10 people, patios can reopen, and non-essential retail reopens at 15 per cent capacity.

Elliott noted that while Ontario is seeing a downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases, the province logged a slight increase on Thursday.

She said the province is also tracking the increase in variant cases, especially the "delta variant," first discovered in India.

"The number have gone up slightly today, but generally they are trending downwards," Elliott said. "We're going to continue to follow the data."

The province confirmed 870 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, which comes after officials reported 916 new infections on Monday, 699 new infections on Tuesday and 733 new infections on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Williams said he's concerned about Ontario's rise in COVID-19 cases over the past couple days and says this data is "less promising."

He said Thursday's case count is slightly higher than expected, and it could be potentially be attributed to the Victoria Day long weekend.

"I hope we don't have a continual rise over the weekend," Williams said. "Getting over 1,000 again, that would be disappointing to say the least."

"Let's hope we can turn that around ... We'll have some better answers for the premier and minister early next week."