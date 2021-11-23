Ontario mother pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old son swept into Grand River

The mother of an Ontario boy who died after he was swept into the Grand River in Ontario in 2018 has pleaded guilty in his death.

Michelle Hanson pleaded guilty to criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death via video in court on Tuesday morning.

Her son, three-year-old Kaden Young, died in February 2018 when the minivan he was in went through a road closed sign and into the Grand River during a period of heavy flooding. His body was recovered two months later, on April 21, 2018.

Court heard Tuesday that Hanson took Kaden out for a drive because he was having trouble sleeping. Minutes after leaving their home, Hanson drove around a road closure into a flooded section of 10th Line in Amaranth.

The van she was driving was swept into the Grand River. Court heard Hanson was able to remove Kaden from his car seat, but lost her grip on him in the water.

An agreed statement of facts presented in court on Tuesday said alcohol and therapeutic amounts of oxycodone were found in Hanson's blood and she was suffering from hypothermia when she was found along the banks of the river.

The Crown noted a toxicologist was unable to provide evidence of impairment.

Hanson was charged in October of that year.

The trial was delayed several times due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022.