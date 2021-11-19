Ontario moves forward on twinning highway between Manitoba border and Kenora
The Ontario government says two contracts have been signed with Indigenous partners to help with the twinning of a highway between Kenora and the Manitoba border.
Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, announced the details on Friday.
“Today we signed two contracts with Indigenous partners for early works to produce the raw materials needed to build the road base and for clearing work, including tree and brush removal, within the new right of way for the first section of the Highway 17 twinning,” the pair wrote in a statement.
“This milestone will position us to get shovels in the ground for this section of the highway as soon as the spring.”
Ontario announced plans to twin the highway in 2020. On Nov. 9, the province announced it would train 110 Indigenous workers for construction jobs on the project.
“Our duty to consult is one we take seriously, and we will continue to work collaboratively with local Indigenous communities,” the statement said.
-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.
