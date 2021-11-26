Ontario Museum Association honours curator of Timmins Museum

Karen Bachmann, director/curator of the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre, has been honoured with the distinguished career award of excellence from the Ontario Museum Association (OMA).

In a news release, the City of Timmins said the award "is presented to individuals who have created a lasting and meaningful contribution within the museum community."

Bachmann began her career at the Timmins Museum in 1986. In her tenure, the museum has gone through a relocation, renovation, and rebranding. She has personally overseen more than 600 temporary and travelling exhibitions.

Bachmann is dedicated to preserving and promoting local history and, most recently, was instrumental in creating the municipal heritage committee in the city, which will continue to help protect Timmins’ past.

“Karen’s contribution to our community cannot be overstated,” Mayor George Pirie said in the release.

“Her passion and dedication for our city’s history is inspiring. In her role as director/curator of the museum, Karen affords our residents the opportunity to see beyond the everyday. This award is well-deserved and I’m happy to offer my sincere congratulations.”

The Ontario Museum Association presented awards Nov. 25 at the OMA’s annual conference.

“I experienced first-hand Karen’s dedication to the museum community, her commitment to innovation, and her natural leadership skills," Gerry Osmond, director of arts and heritage for the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, said in the release.

"She is undoubtedly one of the most respected museum professionals both in Ontario and across Canada.”

A graduate of the Ontario Museum Association Certificate in Museum Studies, Bachmann began her career at the Timmins Museum in 1986 as the program supervisor and became director/curator just two years later.

She has seen the museum through a number of challenges, including its shut down in 2008, relocation and reopening in 2011, and renovation in 2017. Throughout more than 35 years at the Museum, Bachmann has worked on more than 600 temporary and travelling exhibitions.