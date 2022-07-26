Ontario NDP calls for permanent paid sick days program to fight monkeypox
Ontario's New Democrats are calling on the provincial government to establish a permanent 10-day paid sick leave program, saying it would help limit the spread of monkeypox and other infectious diseases.
NDP legislator Kristyn Wong-Tam says the isolation recommendation for those who are sick with monkeypox can be 21 days or potentially longer.
She says the government should introduce a permanent program to allow workers to take 10 paid sick days for infectious diseases and 14 additional sick days during public health emergencies.
Ontario currently has a pandemic program offering workers three days of paid sick leave for COVID-19-related absences like testing, vaccination, isolation or caring for relatives who are ill with the virus.
Public Health Ontario is reporting 288 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province as of July 21, most of which are located in Toronto.
Public health officials say most cases are among men who report intimate contact with men but say anyone can get monkeypox.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.
-
'We are moving forward': Last ditch effort to save Adie Knox pool unsuccessfulResidents tried again Monday to preserve the pool inside the west end recreation complex.
-
Collision involving vehicle and ATV claims two lives: Lambton County OPPTwo ATV riders have died following a collision with another vehicle in Lambton County last Saturday.
-
Entangled North Atlantic right whale Snow Cone spotted off New Brunswick, says DFOAn entangled North Atlantic right whale nicknamed Snow Cone has been spotted off the coast of New Brunswick, but scientists say there's no sign of her calf.
-
Hiker rescued after falling sick, sending SOS on Mantario TrailOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP rescued a hiker on the Mantario Trail on Tuesday morning after she fell ill and sent an SOS.
-
University of Sask. researchers uncover details of dogs' lives throughout timeTwo University of Saskatchewan professors have delved into the development of dog diets in a recent research paper.
-
Pacific FC heading to Jamaica for first game outside of CanadaVancouver Island's only professional soccer club is preparing for its first game outside of Canada next week.
-
Man with 22 warrants arrested for possession of stolen property: N.S. RCMPA man has been arrested by RCMP for possession of stolen property in Mount William, N.S.
-
New multi-million-dollar Oro Station motorsport park construction beginsWork is underway on a new multi-million-dollar 200-acre motorsport park and automotive hub in Oro-Medonte.
-
'Austin was a ray of light': Sask. man found dead 1 week after falling off boatThe search for a missing man on Dore Lake ended Saturday afternoon after his body was recovered.