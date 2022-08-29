Ontario NDP holding emergency public hearing about new LTC bill

The Ontario NDP is holding an emergency public hearing online Monday morning about the proposed Bill 7 'More Beds, Better Care Act.'

It began at 9 a.m. online via Zoom and ended shor

"With Doug Ford poised to ram through harmful long-term care legislation without public hearings, Ontario’s NDP will host several advocates for an emergency public hearing Monday, where they’ll have the chance to raise the concerns the government doesn’t want to hear," the provincial opposition said in a news release Monday morning.

"They will be joined by Wayne Gates, NDP critic for long-term care, retirement homes and home care; NDP Deputy Leader Doly Begum; and Lise Vaugeois, NDP critic for seniors, persons living with disabilities and accessibility."

Bill 7 -- affecting the Health Care Consent Act and Fixing Long-Term Care Act -- was introduced Aug. 18 and was debated two days last week after a second reading.