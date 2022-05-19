Ontario NDP leader sidelined with COVID-19, misses Sault event

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath was set to kick off her northern tour in Sault Ste. Marie this week. However, after testing positive for COVID-19, Horwath is in isolation and unable to attend in-person campaign events for the time being.

She was scheduled to outline her party’s jobs plan in the Sault on Thursday, and she did that -- albeit virtually. Speaking to supporters gathered at an industrial site, Horwath said an NDP government would make it easier for workers to join a union, bring down costs and elevate wages.

“Every single Ontarian should be able to have a job that pays the bills,” Horwath said. “And together, we can lift wages so that jobs actually do pay the bills. But we can do that with a $20 minimum wage.”

Horwath said her COVID-19 symptoms are mild and that she is looking forward to getting back to the campaign trail once she is feeling better and has tested negative.

Sault Ste. Marie NDP candidate Michele McCleave-Kennedy said while she would have liked to host the party leader in person, she’s confident the campaign will move forward during Horwath’s absence.