Ontario NDP leader Stiles in Windsor opposing Ford government privatization plans

The incoming leader of the Ontario NDP Marit Stiles vows to fight the Premier Doug Ford's government plan to expand private delivery of public health care. Stiles and NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky were in Windsor Thursday at Windsor Regional Hospital, Ouellette Campus, to voice their opposition and concerns.

The premier announced on Monday the province would pay clinics to perform more cataract surgeries, MRI and CT scans.

Both Stiles and Gretzky assured Windsorites that the concern about access to efficient and affordable healthcare in the Ontario is a primary issue for their party.

"People are very deeply concerned — we've seen enough of a drain of healthcare workers here in Windsor into the U.S,” said Stiles.

Stiles added, “We cannot afford to lose those nurses and other healthcare workers. The crisis in healthcare is a staffing crisis. There's no question. The solutions are investment and bold and innovative solutions in the public system."

At issue with the Ford government is expenditures on the public healthcare system to get qualified doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals hired and working so that Ontarians can get the urgent, critical and life-saving care when they need it.

The for-profit healthcare roll out plans of the Conservative government continue to be a high priority for Premier Ford as a future budget on healthcare expenditures in the province is in the works.