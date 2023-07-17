Ontario NDP pushes for expanded cell, Internet service

Ontario's New Democrats are holding province-wide hearings looking for solutions to ensure people in all areas of Ontario have cellular and Internet access.

Politicians heard from telecom experts and consumers Monday morning that connectivity is not a luxury -- it's a necessity.

In an online meeting Monday, members of the public weighed in along with telecom companies and politicians

Gisele Pageau, the mayor of French River, suggested a low-cost program for seniors.

“Our seniors, they can’t afford, they’re still on landlines because they can’t afford a cellphone or the Internet and that’s wrong in so many ways,” Pageau said.

She said she took part in the hearings because she saw how many families suffered due to a lack of internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We saw children being sent to their grandparents or their aunts and uncles in Sudbury or wherever there was Internet access,” Pageau said.

“Other people who did have a bit of Internet would then have their kids come to another home so they wouldn’t have their kids fall behind in their schoolwork -- and that was really difficult.”

One northern MPP says connectivity could mean the difference between life and death.

“The problem we have is that we have a lot of dead zones for cell service,” said Guy Bourgouin, Mushkegowuk-James Bay MPP.

“When accidents happen, time is of the essence and it could make the difference of saving a life and not saving a life.”

Other politicians agree and say it's time for the provincial government to step up its commitment.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas said no one bid on government planned projects to expand services in the north because there is no money to be made in rural areas.

“Everybody wanted electricity and we made that a public good and then everybody wanted roads and we made those public goods,” Gélinas said.

“I would say we’re at the point where everybody wants and needs good internet connection at a reasonable price so that they can live their lives in 2023.”

The NDP will continue to host hearings in other parts of the province and then will present a report of its findings to the government at Queen's Park.