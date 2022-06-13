Ontario NDP to take first step in appointing interim leader
In the next few days the Ontario New Democratic Party is expected to take the first step in appointing an interim leader following Andrea Horwath’s resignation from the role earlier this month.
The party told CP24 that the NDP caucus will recommend Peter Tabuns, long-time MPP for Toronto-Danforth, for the role on Wednesday.
In the next few weeks, the party executive will make a formal recommendation to the provincial council and a vote will take place.
No other names have been brought forward so far.
Tabuns has served as MPP for Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and acted as the Official Opposition’s spokesperson on energy and climate issues.
He put his name forward for party leadership in 2009, but lost to Horwath.
This is a developing news story. More to come.
With files from Cristina Tenaglia
