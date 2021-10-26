Ontario Northland CEO named to most powerful women CEOs list

Ontario Northland president and CEO Corina Moore has made the list of Canada’s top 100 most powerful women, according to the Women’s Executive Network awards.

Moore is one of three recipients in the Most Powerful CEO category.

“I’m so humbled and honoured to be recognized alongside with such phenomenal women,” said Moore. “But the award for me is about this conversation. Progressing women leaders in the workplace.”

She is Canada’s first female CEO of a railway company. From conductors, drivers and engineers, Moore said Ontario Northland is a leader in gender parity.

“We support women in our skilled trades, our engineers and conductors who drive the train. That’s my commitment right now. How we get more diversity,” she said.

The Women’s Executive Network (WEN) is an organization that champions the recognition of women across Canada. It selected Moore as one of its 105 most powerful women who advocate for workforce diversity.

The awards are presented to women in 13 different categories, which include arts, sports and entertainment, skilled trades, Canada’s most powerful CEOs and more.

WEN said Moore was awarded for successfully transforming Ontario Northland “to a continuous improvement culture with modern technology, data-driven decision making and efficient processes. The 120-year-old company is now thriving, forward-looking and expanding services to improve Ontario’s transportation network.”

“She is in a male-dominated industry,” said Women’s Executive Network owner Sherri Stevens. “It is a struggle with some women in male-dominated industries. So for her to be the CEO is amazing.”

North Bay Mayor Al McDonald congratulated Moore and thanked her for her commitment to working to restore passenger rail service to northern Ontario.

“Corina and her team have done an incredible job,” said McDonald. “They’re working away on the transformation of passenger rail. It would be a good thing for northern Ontario to have passenger rail. It’s another option for our citizens.”

Moore has been at the helm of Ontario Northland for seven years. She credits her team and workforce.

“I stand alongside 750 amazing skilled individuals," Moore said.

"We have to talk about young female leaders and young people coming out of high school and university and that there is a role for those young women."