Ontario Northland inks $109M deal with Metrolinx to refurbish dozens of GO Transit railcars

Metrolinx, an agency owned by the Ontario government, and Ontario Northland have signed a multi-million dollar contract to refurbish GO Transit railcars in North Bay.

The rail cars will get a complete overhaul, including stripping them down and renewing or upgrading parts.

"All of the major railways are coming to us because we have a unique skill set," said Ontario Northland president and CEO Corina Moore.

The contract is worth nearly $109 million to refurbish 56 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches at Ontario Northland's remanufacturing and repair centre based in the city.

"It's relatively close if you consider where other shops are located," said Metrolinx's Interim Rail Operations vice-president Eve Wiggins.

"We don't have to send the vehicles away for a long time. We know the work is going to be done expertly."

The railcars will receive a complete overhaul that includes stripping the entire coach, structural work, and renewing or upgrading parts including new seating, washroom upgrades, electrical components as well as HVAC and door system.

"They'll have new seating, new washrooms, new soft furnishings and there will be a new way the seats are laid out," said Wiggins.

"Customers wouldn't know the difference. They wouldn't know they'll be sitting in a 40-year-old car by the time this work is done."

Moore said Ontario Northland lost the contract in 2011 and getting it back creates stability for 100 employees as well as drives business for more than 30 local suppliers.

"I was working as the COO when we lost this contract in 2011," Moore said.

"I didn't think it was right then and we've been fighting for it to come back … We have been telling people we deserve this work and to have it here is a very proud day for all of us."

Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli laid the blame at the feet of the previous Liberal government for what he described as "declaring war on Ontario Northland."

"They wanted to divest it," Fedeli said.

"If they couldn't divest it, they were just going to close it down. Part of the divestment was sending 80 of these GO cars to the Province of Quebec. You talk about rubbing it in your face and that is what the previous government did.

Work will begin at the end of May to get the cars back on the railway by late September 2025.