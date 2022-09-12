Ontario Northland unveils train carrying important message

In North Bay on Monday, Ontario Northland unveiled a painting that will be on the Polar Bear Express train that travels between Moosonee and Cochrane.

The locomotive has been off the tracks for a few weeks, but the newly painted orange train car with the saying 'Every Child Matters' will rejoin the Polar Bear Express route soon.

"It's really to talk about listening and learning and creating a better future," said Corina Moore, of Ontario Northland.

"We thought what better way then to have this travelling up our track every day? This bright, orange locomotive that says 'we care, this is a safe place for people. We want to listen to learn to continue to make a better future."

The bright orange train car also has 'Every Child Matters' written on it. Ontario Northland and Nipissing First Nation have worked together for almost a year, and on this project since August.

"It was pretty amazing when it first rolled out," said Chief Scott McLeod, of Nipissing First Nation

"Better than I had anticipated. The only thing going through my head right now is the positive impact this is going to have on my communities."

McLeod said he hopes paintings and events like this one will continue the conversation about residential schools and residential school survivors.

"Our communities are struggling with the uncovering of the unmarked graves," he said.

"This is such an amazing gesture and it's going to hit the hearts of our communities. It's not only part of the history that needs to be spoken of, it's part of our healing as communities."

While it was trains that often took young children to residential schools, a survivor told CTV News on Monday the train means something else.

"It's remembering. Because I went from hating the trains, but now, I'm very happy with this," said June Commanda.

"It brought tears to my eyes."

Officials from Ontario Northland said the locomotive will be on the Polar Bear Express route later this month.