Ontario not mandating COVID-19 vaccines for hospital workers, no change to Windsor Regional Hospital policy

Windsor Regional Hospital says the Ontario government’s decision to not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for hospital workers will not change its own policy that has been adopted.

In a statement Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said vaccine mandates for hospital workers is a "complex issue" that could result in the "potential departure of tens of thousands of health-care workers."

Ford said the "small number" of COVID-19 outbreaks in Ontario hospitals is not worth enforcing a provincial vaccine policy.

His statement also pointed to news of surgery cancellations in British Columbia due to staff shortages after its vaccine mandate took effect.

Based on Windsor Regional Hospital's policy, 57 employees were terminated and six professional staff had their privileges revoked as of Oct. 7.

Ford said the government will continue to monitor the situation, but for now, has decided to leave “leaving human resourcing decisions up to individual hospitals.”

WRH president and CEO David Musyj said tin a statement the hospital does not change its position on its own vaccination policy that has been adopted by many other hospitals across the province, country and North America.

“The Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) Medical Advisory Committee and Board of Directors put forward and unanimously supported the WRH vaccine policy without a provincial mandate in place in the first place,” he said.

“We will continue to hold the safety of our community, patients and staff as paramount in all our decision making,” Musyj said.

- With files from CTV Toronto's Sean Davidson.