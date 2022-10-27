Ontario nursing college now allowed to temporarily register international nurses
Ontario's nursing college can now start allowing internationally educated nurses to practise while they work toward full registration.
Health Minister Sylvia Jones is announcing today that the change aimed at stabilizing the health system is effective immediately.
The minister had previously asked the College of Nurses of Ontario to draft regulations to boost the numbers of nurses in the province and she says today that they have now been approved by the government.
Also effective immediately, the college will have more flexibility in allowing retired or non-practising nurses to return to the field.
Jones had also asked the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario to propose ways to get more doctors working in the province and she says effectively immediately physicians licensed in other provinces and territories can get a temporary, three-month registration to work in Ontario.
She is also announcing a number of other changes that will take effect on Jan. 1, including imposing time limits on health regulatory colleges to make registration decisions and banning them from requiring Canadian work experience for registration.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.
-
Barrie library undergoes landscaping makeoverThe Barrie Public Library in the city's downtown is undergoing some changes to its exterior.
-
Official 2022 Municipal Election results for WindsorThe official election results for the 2022 Municipal Election have now been posted on the City of Windsor website.
-
Ontario government's large contingency funds not transparent: FAOOntario's Progressive Conservative government is not being transparent about how it plans to spend money over the next several years, the province's financial watchdog said Thursday.
-
'Talk is cheap': Survivors marking anniversary of end of LGBTQ2S+ purge call for federal actionSurvivors of the so-called LGBTQ2S+ purge were on Parliament Hill on Thursday calling for the federal government to make progress on recommendations they've made for improving inclusivity within federal workplaces, including the RCMP and Canadian military.
-
Shandro strikes deal with crown attorneys who threatened to walk off the jobAfter threatening to strike in April, the Alberta Crown Attorneys’ Association (ACAA) has inked a new deal with Justice Minister Tyler Shandro.
-
John Tory promises renewed focus on frontline services, including graffiti and pothole blitzesMayor John Tory has announced a series of blitzes targeting quality of life issues ranging from graffiti to potholes as part of what he promises will be a renewed focus on improving frontline city services during his third term in office.
-
Wellington Street ‘extremely porous’ eight months after closing to vehicles, PPS head saysThe head of the Parliamentary Protective Service says Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill remains "extremely porous", eight months after closing the street to vehicles following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Thunder and Hilltops set to face-off in PFC final for second straight seasonThe Regina Thunder and Saskatoon Hilltops will play each other in the Prairie Football Conference final for the second season in a row.
-
Sask. student wins accolade at world competitionSaskatchewan Polytechnic graduate Leah Lucyshyn was awarded a medallion of excellence in a global skills competition.