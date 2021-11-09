Ontario offers $12M in mental health supports for front-line health workers
Ontario plans to spend $12.4 million on more mental health and addictions supports for front-line health-care workers.
The province says $5.9 million will go to services offered through hospitals such as self-referral and intake services, online discussion groups and confidential clinician support.
There is also $1.9 million allocated for psychologist services specializing in trauma, anxiety and other conditions and $4.6 million for workplace mental health training.
The government is working with five hospitals, the Canadian Mental Health Association and the Ontario Psychological Association on the programs.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says front-line workers who have supported Ontarians throughout the pandemic need access to supports.
The government says the measures are also in response to recommendations from the long-term care COVID-19 commission report about staff mental health.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2021.
-
B.C. family doctor shortage impacting 911 service and ambulance waitsThe ongoing family doctor shortage in British Columbia is putting pressure on emergency departments battling multiple public health emergencies.
-
Namestnikov scores 2, lifts Red Wings to 4-2 win over OilersVladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead, and they went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night.
-
SAIT hosts national men's soccer championships for first time since 1989For the second time in their history, the SAIT Trojans are hosting the men's national soccer championship.
-
-
Forever grateful: Dutch Canadian tries to put faces to names of soldiers who fell liberating the NetherlandsA retired Dutch diplomat in Prince Edward Island continues a tireless campaign to gather information and photographs of Canadian soldiers who died liberating his homeland, starting in the spring of 1944.
-
After two-year wait, Sudbury Performance Group is back on stageAfter two years of not being on stage, the Sudbury Performance Group is back this weekend with a special offering.
-
'Saw all the zeroes': Saskatoon $2M lotto winner 'looking forward to taking it easy'Like many in the city, Brian Taylor was excited to check his ticket after it was announced a $2 million dollar Western 649 ticket had been sold in Saskatoon.
-
BC Liberal leadership candidate not backing down on 'token diversity' commentA BC Liberal leadership candidate who commented on so-called "token diversity" in the NDP isn't backing down, despite being criticized for minimizing the impact of people of colour in politics.
-
'We are kind of a hot zone': Amherst residents worry after spike in COVID-19 cases after faith-based eventCOVID-19 testing has popped up at the Amherst Fire Department, bringing out residents concerned about case counts after a recent spike that followed a faith-based event in October and has led to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S.