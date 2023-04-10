Ontario official sharing videos of 'sad' conditions at downtown Toronto subway station

An Ontario official is making an effort to highlight the state of a downtown Toronto subway station by sharing videos to social media showing the “sad” conditions.

Ontario Human Rights Commissioner Randall Arsenault first shared a video of the Eaton Centre exit at Queen Subway Station in downtown Toronto on April 4.

The video appears to show a number of individuals lying on the floor of a stairwell.

Who is responsible? #TTC? #Police? Municipal, Provincial or Federal Government? This morning, Queen St. entrance, #Toronto. Very sad. pic.twitter.com/YNrhYHlnjL

“Who is responsible? TTC? Police? Municipal, provincial or federal government?” Arsenault wrote.

The second video, posted by Arsenault Saturday, appears to show him once again walking through the Eaton Centre exit stairwell in Queen Station. The video shows someone stepping around people lying on the floor of the station, amongst “garbage,” “urine on the floor,” and “containers of food.”

In the caption, Arsenault said an orange sheet from emergency services could also be found on the station floor. “There may have been a wellness check,” he wrote.

Toronto, Queen Street Subway.

Despite garbage and urine on the floor, there’s containers of food which may have been dropped off. The orange sheet is from EMS (ambulance), there may have been a wellness check. I was careful to protect the identity of these two gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/i0w6xQjKOr

Arsenault, who previously served as an officer with the Toronto Police Service for 20 years, said he was careful to protect the identities of the individuals in his videos. CTV News Toronto asked the commissioner if the individuals provided consent to be recorded, but was not provided with a response by the stated deadline.

When reached for comment, the TTC spokesperson Laelia Ajodhia-Nicholson said the commission is aware this area of Queen Station is in need of “special attention.”

“We are working with the property owners and deploying additional staff into that station as we come up with longer term solutions,” Ajodhia-Nicholson told CTV News Toronto in a written statement Monday.

The spokesperson also said the TTC has partnered with community wellbeing experts at LOFT Community Services to “better response to the needs of vulnerable people sheltering on the transit system.:

SAFETY ON TTC AMID SPIKE IN VIOLENCE

In the wake of a number of recent high-profile incidents on the transit system, the TTC said it remains committed to working with police, the City of Toronto and union partners on improving public safety and rider experience.

It has increased the presence of security guards, transit enforcement, uniformed employees, and community safety ambassadors on the system, Ajodhia-Nicholson said. In January, 80 Toronto police officers were deployed on the system, but the initiative was halted before the end of March, due to a lack of municipal funding for the overtime hours required.

Violence on Toronto’s transit system has increased 60 per cent since 2019. Last week, head of the TTC, CEO Rick Leary, admitted people are scared to get onboard.

A new report shows the number of safety incidents involving TTC passengers did fall by nearly 20 per cent after they increased security on the network.

Last month, a teenage boy was fatally stabbed in what police called an unprovoked attack while sitting on a bench at Keele Station. Earlier this year, three attempted pushings at Toronto's Bloor-Yonge station, a string of mugging and assaults, and a fatal stabbing at a west-end station prompted calls for national action.

“The TTC moves hundreds of millions of customers every year without incident, but we cannot and do not take that for granted,” spokesperson Stuart Green said in a statement issued to CTV News Toronto.