More than a month after Ontario was thrown into lockdown, officials are discussing how the province should reopen as the state of emergency and stay-at-home order near their expiration date.

Premier Doug Ford is meeting with his cabinet on Friday to discuss what measures could be eased and an announcement is expected next week.

"We"re moving toward reopening the economy and the premier is going to further communicate that next week," Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton said on Friday. "We're moving it the right direction."

Ontario declared a state of emergency on Jan. 12 and two days later put a stay-at-home order into effect.

The government announced on Jan. 25 that the state of emergency and stay-at-home order had been extended for an additional 14 days. The announcement of the 14-day extension was expected since Ford said the state of emergency would be in effect in for 28 days.

A state of emergency in Ontario must be legally extended by the government 14 days after it comes into effect.

Ontario’s state of emergency and stay-at-home order are currently set to expire on Feb. 9.

While Ford did indicate back in January that the stay-at-home order would be in place for 28 days, which would be until Feb. 11, the government hasn’t announced any plans to push it past Feb. 9 at this point.

Ontario's Solicitor General's office says no decision has been made regarding whether to end or extend the emergency order.

The province’s lockdown, which came into effect on Dec. 26 and requires nearly all non-essential businesses to close, is also set to expire next week but many of the measures are expected to be extended.

Since the lockdown came into effect, COVID-19 cases have declined, although public health officials have said the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19 are a concern.

On Friday, Ontario reported 1,670 new cases of COVID-19, though that number may be inflated due to an overestimation in Toronto's count due to a data migration issue, the government said.