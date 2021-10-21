Ontario officials report 36 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Thursday

Ontario health officials are reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Thursday, a day after the province's lowest new case count in months.

This follows 20 new cases on Wednesday and eight on Tuesday in the capital.

Provincewide, officials are reporting 413 new cases of COVID-19, and four new deaths.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported its lowest daily case count in months with 304 infections.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation locally around noon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 413 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 273 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

One-hundred and forty cases involve fully vaccinated people.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 141 of the 161 people in Ontario hospital ICUs with COVID-19 related illnesses are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,919 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A total of 3,435 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION