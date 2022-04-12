Ontario on track to balance budget by 2023-24, financial watchdog says
Ontario's financial watchdog says the province is on track to balance the budget by 2023-24 and run a $7.1 billion surplus three years later.
The province posted a $16.4-billion deficit in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 spending, and the Financial Accountability Office says Ontario is now seeing strong revenue growth that will exceed program spending.
A report released today by the office says under current policies, the budget will be balanced a year from now.
However, current policies could well change given the provincial election that's set for June 2.
The FAO projects the 2021-22 deficit to be $8.7 billion, below the $13.1 billion that the government forecasted when Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy released the third-quarter finances earlier this year.
The budget watchdog also projects that program spending will grow by an average of 3.6 per cent a year from 2020-21 to 2026-27, higher than in previous years, partly due to spending commitments for long-term care and child care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2022.
-
Fiala, Hartman each score twice, Wild tops Oilers 5-1Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman each scored twice, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams.
-
Western U student from Sault Ste. Marie struck and killedA first year Western University student from Sault Ste. Marie struck by pickup truck and killed in London, ON.
-
New research project aims to make heavy industry saferA new partnership between Cambrian College and Sudbury’s software development company Sofvie Inc. aims to make heavy industry safer.
-
Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Michael Beaudry, release defensive back BlakeThe Edmonton Elks signed quarterback Michael Beaudry and released defensive back Eric Blake on Tuesday.
-
One person in hospital following shooting in Halifax: policeOne person is in hospital following a shooting in the 3000 block of Federal Avenue in Halifax.
-
One dead after car crushed by tree in VancouverOne person has died after a tree came crashing down onto the roof of their vehicle Tuesday afternoon in South Vancouver.
-
Record overdose deaths prompt more calls for safe drug supply in B.C.There are calls for urgent action after B.C. recorded yet another record-breaking month for toxic drug overdoses.
-
'Blood sport:' Observers say purported emails suggest decline of Alberta politicsEmails suggesting a former Alberta justice minister hired a political fixer to pull the phone logs of a reporter to trace her sources show how the province's politics has deteriorated, observers say.
-
Kitsilano pool may not reopen this summer, as repairs from destructive January storm continueMonths after Vancouver's shoreline suffered extensive storm damage, Kitsilano pool appears to be a long way from reopening.