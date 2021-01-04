Joseph Brant Hospital's pandemic response unit is now ready to welcome its first COVID-19 patients this week.

The unit began construction in April to provide additional bed capacity and help ease pressure on hospital capacity across Norfolk, Hamilton, Haldimand, Niagara, Brant, and Burlington areas.

The Monday news release stated that this facility is the first of its kind in Ontario and comes after the provincial government requested hospitals implement capacity plans at their sites.

Physicians, nurses, and patient care assistants are a few of the positions working in the facility.